REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded REXEL SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

