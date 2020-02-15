Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.06. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,047 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.