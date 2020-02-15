Retirement Network Acquires Shares of 1,062 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after buying an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

