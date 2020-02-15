Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QSR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 390,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,031 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

