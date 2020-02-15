Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.79. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 228,366 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.97.
About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
