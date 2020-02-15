Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.79. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 228,366 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 303,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

