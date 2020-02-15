Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $14,971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

