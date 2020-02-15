Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCII. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,867. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

