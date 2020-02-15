ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.90

Shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and traded as high as $149.50. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 21,953 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and a P/E ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported GBX (12.30) (($0.16)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (16.30) (($0.21)) by GBX 4 ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNeuron Group Plc will post -71.6779151 EPS for the current year.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

