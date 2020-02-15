RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RNR stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $198.18. 243,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $189.59. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 117,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,121.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

