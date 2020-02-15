REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get REMY COINTREAU/ADR alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.31. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REMY COINTREAU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.