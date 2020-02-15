Relx (LON:REL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx (LON:REL) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,120 ($27.89).

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Get Relx alerts:

REL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,073 ($27.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,906.62. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a GBX 32.10 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.