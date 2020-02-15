Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,554. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

