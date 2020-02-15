Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,554. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.
