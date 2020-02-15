Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 996,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.22. 250,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.