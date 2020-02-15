Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,834,000 after buying an additional 50,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,166,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

