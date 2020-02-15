Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 200,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 87,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

