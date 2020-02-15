Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Shares Down 11%

Regenicin Inc (OTCMKTS:RGIN)’s share price fell 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 54,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 38,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Regenicin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

