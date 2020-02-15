Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

RDFN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 3,930,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,424. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Redfin has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

