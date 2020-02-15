Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 3,931,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $3,129,600. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Redfin by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.