RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0060

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. RED has a total market capitalization of $783,231.00 and $156,563.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

