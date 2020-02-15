Raymond James Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $54.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 26,733,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,355,203. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $185,636,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

