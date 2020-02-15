Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

