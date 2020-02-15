RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RANJY opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.955 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

