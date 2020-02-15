Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “
Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 33,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.
