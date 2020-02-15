Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 33,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.