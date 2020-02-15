Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.89 million.Radware also updated its FY 2020
IntraDay guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.
Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
