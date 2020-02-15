Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.89 million.Radware also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.84-0.84 EPS.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Radware has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

