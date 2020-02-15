Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Radware has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

