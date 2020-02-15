R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 9,025,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

