R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 388,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 253,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ remained flat at $$40.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

