R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

