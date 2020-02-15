R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 12.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.29. 6,545,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a market cap of $407.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

