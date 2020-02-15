Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.