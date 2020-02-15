Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Quidel worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

