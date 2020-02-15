Quebecoin (QBC) Hits Market Cap of $8,630.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $8,630.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000498 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

