Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Hits $316,819.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $316,819.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027416 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013267 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.47 or 0.02653922 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000668 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018234 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,379,676 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

