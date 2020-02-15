Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.57-2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.44. 408,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. Qualys has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,427 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

