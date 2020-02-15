QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.31

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $36.66. QNB shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 2,621 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

QNB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

