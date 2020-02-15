PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.46. PVH also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.65.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

