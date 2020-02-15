Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

PRPL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,395. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of -101.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.45.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last ninety days. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

