Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down to $19.74

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.74. Pure Storage shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 2,296,045 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,155 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 645,983 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,225,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.