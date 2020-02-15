Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 899 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.88. 378,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.