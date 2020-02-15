Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 130,850 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 130,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $2,001,200.00. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

