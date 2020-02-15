Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.44. 272,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,350. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.