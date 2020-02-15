Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $481,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crocs were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 589,678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 396,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $11,171,000.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 614,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

