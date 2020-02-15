Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after acquiring an additional 533,399 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. 224,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,469. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $228,852. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

