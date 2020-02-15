Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jabil were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

