Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 12,577 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 302,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,065. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

