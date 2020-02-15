ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $114.21

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.63, but opened at $114.21. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $113.77, with a volume of 19,325,824 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 226.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

