PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $173.96 million and approximately $951,001.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,924.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.26 or 0.04455249 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00773972 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.