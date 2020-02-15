Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Camden Property Trust worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,723,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 453,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,277. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

