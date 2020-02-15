Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

