Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 6,068,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

